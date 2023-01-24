5 St. Louis Cardinals non-roster invitees facing a critical Spring Training
Luken Baker, 1B
A power hitter whom the Cardinals took in the second round of the 2018 draft, Luken Baker has yet to show that he can amount to more than organizational depth. 2022 was his first full season at Triple-A, and while he swatted 21 home runs, he also hit only .228 with an OPS of .683. More worryingly, he struck out in 27.8% of his at-bats.
Paul Goldschmidt has a stranglehold on the Cardinals' first base job, and Juan Yepez will likely earn some starts as well, but if Baker can prove he is more than a one-tool player, he might earn a smattering of playing time. If not, the Cardinals will probably cut bait with the former prospect.