5 St. Louis Cardinals non-roster invitees facing a critical Spring Training

INF Kramer Robertson (AAA) has picked up right where he left off with Memphis. Since rejoining the team on Aug. 9, he has a .393 OBP & .871 OPS. His .399 OBP for the season ranks 8th among all Triple-A players.



