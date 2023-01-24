5 St. Louis Cardinals non-roster invitees facing a critical Spring Training
Kramer Robertson, IF
Kramer Robertson undoubtedly hopes his career will amount to more than a meme-worthy facial expression after he made a throwing miscue last season. The Cardinals didn't seem to have much faith in that, designating Robertson for assignment on June 3 after he made a few brief appearances with the team. After neither the Atlanta Braves nor the New York Mets showed much inclination to hold on to Robertson, the Cardinals picked him back up on Aug. 5.
Robertson has a strong plate approach and draws a lot of walks, and he pairs it with strong defense. At 28 years old, Robertson is running out of time to have an impactful career, and while the Cardinals' infield doesn't have many question marks, if Paul DeJong falls flat again or injuries strike the infield, Robertson could be called up if he shows that he deserves a spot.