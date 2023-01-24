5 St. Louis Cardinals non-roster invitees facing a critical Spring Training
Pedro Pages, C
With the Cardinals' recent addition of former Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera, the team suddenly has several options behind the plate following Yadier Molina's retirement. Pedro Pages could be the odd man out if he doesn't make a splash this spring.
After a strong start to 2022, Pages struggled offensively in Memphis upon a promotion from Double-A, limping to a .635 OPS in 170 plate appearances, but he has significantly improved his defense. The Cardinals cut ties with another catching prospect, Julio Rodriguez, so it appears the team is higher on Pages.
Pages is unlikely to crack a starting role at catcher for the Cardinals or any other team, so this is a pivotal season for him to see if he can make it as a backup for the major league club.