5 shortstops the Cardinals should sign as depth behind Masyn Winn and Tommy Edman
The Cardinals are worried about shortstop depth and these five veterans can help fix that.
By Josh Jacobs
Adalberto Mondesi
While Adalberto Mondesi just missed out on being a part of a club that went to multiple World Series like Andrus and Crawford, Mondesi was an exciting talent for the Kansas City Royals in the years following their World Series contention and is only 28 years old.
Mondesi missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from an ACL tear in 2022, and has dealt with a variety of injuries over the course of his career. When Mondesi has been healthy though, he's been an exciting shortstop on both sides of the ball.
Mondesi's best season game in 2018, when he posted an .804 OPS and stole 32 bases. While his bat was closer to league average the following two years, he did swipe 43 bags in 2019 and led all of baseball with 24 steals in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Mondesi is a really intriguing option for the Cardinals as their shortstop depth, as they would strike lighting in a bottle with a guy who still is not 30 years old yet and has been among the best base stealers in baseball, while also holding his own at the plate and in the field.