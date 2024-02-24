5 shortstops the Cardinals should sign as depth behind Masyn Winn and Tommy Edman
The Cardinals are worried about shortstop depth and these five veterans can help fix that.
By Josh Jacobs
Elvis Andrus
The Cardinals have already brought back multiple members of their 2011 World Series winning club, why not bring in the exciting young shortstop from the team they beat in the October Classic, Elvis Andrus.
Formerly one of the top shortstops in all of baseball, Andrus is 35 now and is not nearly as exciting of a player as he was in the early 2010s, he has still provided near-league-average offense in recent years while holding down the fort at shortstop. Again, not anything flashy, no one on this list will be, but it could be just what they are looking for.
Andrus has played in two World Series and played in 15 seasons for teams in a variety of situations. For a club that has prioritized veteran leadership this offseason, Andrus certainly fit the bill, while also filling a clear need on the roster. He did spend time in the disaster that was the White Sox clubhouse last year, so he may have a unique ability to speak into situations that the Cardinals are trying to avoid happening again in 2024.
Even when Winn and Edman are healthy, there could be a role for Andrus as a late-game base runner or defensive substitute, so he would carry value for the club beyond just insurance at shortstop.