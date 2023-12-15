5 rules changes I’d love to see integrated into Major League Baseball
While messing with the way baseball is played is risky business, these five rule changes could enhance the game both on and off the field.
By Josh Jacobs
New regulations surrounding deferred money in contracts
In light of the Shohei Ohtani deal, I think it's time Major League Baseball takes a harder look at these deferral rules and does not allow a team like the Dodgers to sign a player like Ohtani to a record contract but not have to pay him like that when it comes to payroll purposes.
In general, I am of the opinion that more teams just need to start getting creative like the Dodgers and spend more than they do, rather than just complaining about the Dodgers running things better than them. At the same time, teams like the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees are uniquely positioned to bend the rules to their will like this, and I'm not sure mid-market teams can truly compete with that if they want to.
Sure, they can try for short spurts, but just look at a team like the Padres, who are now having to cut back on costs after spending like one of those big market teams for a few years. There needs to be balance when it comes to stuff like this, and signing Ohtani while freeing up money to go get other superstars is creating more distance between the Dodgers and smaller market teams.
While Ohtani was a very unique case that I do not think we will see again for a long time, upcoming free agents like Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, or other names who will get paid an insane amount of money could look to replicate parts of this Ohtani deal to increase their payday, and it will get harder and harder for teams who are not in those large markets to compete in bidding wars if the big market teams can avoid luxury tax bills with these contract shenanigans.
These are just some of the rules I'd like to see implemented or entertained by Major League Baseball in the coming years. Let us know your rule ideas on Twitter or Facebook!