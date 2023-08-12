5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Ian Bedell - Up 5 Spots
Bedell is now ranked 16th, the highest he's been since the 2021 list, which ranked him 14th. The reason is health. Since being taken in the legendary 2020 draft, he's dealt with a number of injuries. Now, Bedell is finally available to pitch. In 22 games (14 starts) Bedell has recorded a 2.32 ERA at Peoria. He may get the opportunity to pitch in Springfield before the season ends. He has certainly earned it. Bedell is maintaining an excellent strikeout rate while preventing walks at a strong level.
Bedell is proving that his injuries didn't hamper his development and is on the brink of reaching the upper minors. In Springfield and Memphis, we'll be able to more accurately determine his ceiling, but right now the right-hander has the look of a mid-rotation stalwart. His large frame could help him become a true workhorse, assuming the past injuries are completely behind him. Bedell is someone that every Cardinals fan should know moving forward. With health on his side, the majors could be just two years away.