5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Brycen Mautz - Down 12 Spots
Mautz dropping 12 spots is a perfect example of why these lists are a tool and shouldn't completely control how we view prospects. Mautz is actually having a really great debut season. He's pitching to an ERA of 3.39 with 98 strikeouts in 90 innings. Mautz is walking more hitters than he'd like, but it's not a glaring issue. He's also preventing home runs at an elite rate.
Part of this drop, as it was with Gómez, is about the infusion of new talent the Cardinals have experienced through trades and the draft. However, that doesn't explain a 12-spot drop. It must be noted that the Cardinals do not base their evaluations on these lists. Mautz has the same value to them today that he had before this list was released. The whole thing is a bit strange, especially considering the strong stretch he's currently enjoying. The Southpaw was the Cardinals' minor league pitcher of the month in July.
Mautz has the swing-and-miss stuff to someday join the Cardinals' rotation. At best, he could pitch in the two or three slot. The biggest knock on him so far is probably his age and the low level at which he is pitching. However, that has nothing to do with him, and everything to do with the Cardinals' decision-making. They should treat him more aggressively. Perhaps they'll give him the chance to move up to Peoria this season. That would be an opportunity he has earned, considering his strong numbers in Palm Beach.