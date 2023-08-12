5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects

Brycen Mautz over his past five starts:



-1.73 ERA

-31.3 K%

-11.5 BB%



His command could be cleaner but he struck out enough batters to earn himself FSL Pitcher of the Week



Given his age, I'd like to see him eat innings at A+ Peoria before the season ends#STLCards