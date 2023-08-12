5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Won-Bin Cho - Up 6 Spots
Cho is taking off in his second professional season. He does a little bit of everything. He has a strong arm, runs fairly well, plays intelligently, hits for power, and has made a number of exciting plays in the field this year. Still just 19, he's been an above-average performer at Palm Beach. If the Cardinals continue to be aggressive with his development, he may end up in Peoria before the end of the year.
Cho, thanks to a large social media presence, has been known by fans for a while, perhaps even before he signed with the organization. His smooth swing and huge power potential have generated excitement and comparisons for years. However, his rise here is purely based on performance. He is exceeding expectations so far. He now ranks 13th and could continue moving up in the future.
Cho's name holds excitement for Cardinals fans, and he has the tools to develop into a top prospect. He was already on the radar of most fans, but now he's planted himself squarely within the Cardinals' plans for the future.