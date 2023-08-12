5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Luken Baker - Up 10 Spots
Luken Baker, affectionately known as "Nuken" Baker by many, is having his best season as a professional. He has, in many ways, switched places with Gómez this year. It's Baker who leads all of MiLB in homers this year. His 32 big flies have him within striking distance of Memphis' single-season record. He has absolutely nothing left to prove in the minors. Baker is hitting .335 and carries an OBP of .441. He leads the organization in slugging as well. His 54 total extra-base hits would represent a career year for any prospect, and it's only August 11th.
Baker, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, had had a frustrating career to this point. A string of injuries, including multiple fractures, had pushed him to the fringe of the Cardinals' system. It was actually a surprise when he made his way into the previous top 30 list. Some thought he may be lost over the 2022 offseason.
His resurgence is one of the brightest spots in a disappointing season for the club. Baker earned some action with the major league club earlier this season but was given few opportunities. Hopefully, he'll receive a chance to meaningfully contribute later this season.