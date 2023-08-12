5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Moisés Gómez - Down 11 Spots
Gómez dropped 11 spots in the updated rankings. After leading to minors in home runs in 2022, Gómez has taken a step back. He hasn't been a bad hitter by any means, but he certainly isn't replicating his incredible 2022 season. In Spring Training, Gómez revealed just how dangerous his swing-and-miss problem could be.
Though he's striking out slightly less this season, his batting average is down nearly 70 points. Even so, he's still producing elite exit velocities which continue to excite evaluators. Gómez drives the ball with authority. Check out this RBI double!
Gómez may still hit 30 home runs though, and that makes including him on a list like this worth it. He is a member of the 40-man roster and, after putting up strong power numbers in Memphis in back-to-back seasons, deserves the opportunity to play in the majors. Hopefully, with the team out of contention, he'll get that chance down the stretch. This drop is also about the infusion of talent the Cardinals have received. Gómez fell below six trade acquisitions and three draft picks. He can absolutely still play at the major league level.