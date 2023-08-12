5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Edwin Nunez - Up 6 Spots
Nunez has been a positive for the Cardinals in 2023. After two tough years in the minors, he's put it all together in 2023. Since moving up to Peoria, Nunez has been even better. In 14 appearances (all in relief) he's pitched to a 2.25 ERA. He's picked up 3 saves in the process.
His electric fastball is one of the system's best, and when paired with a strong changeup, it could become even better. He throws a slider as well, and it has made noticeable improvements in 2023. Nunez should move quickly as a reliever, and could easily reach the majors by 2025.
He's likely to remain in Peoria for the rest of 2023, and how he progresses over the offseason will likely determine where he begins in 2024. Nunez was highly regarded when he was signed back in 2020 and is now displaying what evaluators believed he could be. His current ranking, 22nd, is as high as he's been ranked since the 2021 list, which ranked him as the organization's 13th-best prospect.