5 prospects who can make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster

Before his PED suspension, RHP Leonardo Taveras posted a 45.2% K% and 44.4% Whiff% with a 3.10 ERA in 20.1 innings of work.



His fastball sits 96 with good ride and gets up to 100.



He was not added to our 40-man. Really hoping he doesn't get picked in R5 draft