5 prospects who can make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster

Ryan Fernandez - RHP - (Cardinals)



Slider. He sits 95-97 mph with his fastball, but the shape flirts with the dead zone. It's the 88-90 mph slider that is his key weapon, throwing it as much as his FB.



68% strike rate w/ the pitch. Opponents hit .120 with 28% SwStr%, 42% chase.… pic.twitter.com/Hd6SjFjKRK