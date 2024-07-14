5 prospects the Cardinals will consider drafting in the MLB draft tonight
By Josh Jacobs
Other names to watch
While those five names feel like the most likely candidates to be selected by the Cardinals at number seven, I'll offer some other names that we could watch out for.
I see no scenario where Travis Bazzana or Charlie Condon fall to the seventh pick, but if by some miracle they did, the Cardinals would likely select them. They seem to be the consensus two best players in this class at the moment. I also doubt Caglianone will be available at seven, but if he is, maybe St. Louis pulls the trigger.
Looking at other college bats, first baseman Nick Kurtz out of Wake Forest seems to be linked to the Cardinals by some in the industry, but whenever he is, it feels like they are making the arguement that he fills a "need" for them at first base long-term. First, Alec Burleson has clearly taken that mantle this season, and second, I doubt the Cardinals' draft for "need" here. Kurtz does have an awesome bat, but his first-base-only profile is a tough sell. I wouldn't be shocked if they picked him.
James Tibbs has shot up draft boards as a corner outfielder out of Florida State. All the left-handed bat does is hit, and the combination of a plus-hit tool and power tool could sway the Cardinals' to take him with an under-slot deal and target another talent later. But most people believe the later rounds of this draft are weaker than most years, so an under-slot deal seems odd to me.
If the Cardinals really wanted an arm and both Burns and Smith were gone, Trey Yesavage out of East Carolina seems to be the consensus third-best arm available tonight, and he himself ranked among the best arms in college this year when it comes to run prevention (2.02 ERA) and strikeouts (145). He doesn't have the insane stuff that Burns and Smith do, but he does boast three-plus pitches already.
