5 prominent (and 5 obscure) Cardinals who have hit .300
Need any help with the Immaculate Grid game? Well, you're in luck. Today we'll cover a whole host of Cardinals that have hit .300 in recent years to help you dominate!
4) Yadier Molina
Younger fans likely remember Molina as a defensive-minded catcher. His bat lost most of its potency late in his career, though his otherworldly defense and strong arm kept him relevant past his 40th birthday. They probably don't remember that "Yadi" was one also of the game's best offensive catchers for a significant portion of his career. Molina was always well-regarded for his defense, and during the first few seasons of his incredible career, it seemed that he would always swing a weaker bat.
That is until Molina broke out offensively. Six years into his career, the future hall of famer began to flourish at the plate. By 2009, Molina was a league-average hitter, already an accomplishment for a catcher, who generally is not known for their offense. Over the eight-year period between 2011 and 2018, Molina was one of baseball's best offensive catchers. He hit .292 with a .776 OPS in that span. In 2012 and 2013, Molina narrowly missed out on a pair of MVP awards, finishing fourth and third, respectively. He actually eclipsed .300 five times in his career, reaching the mark in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016.
Deep Dive: While Molina was busy making a push for the 2012 NL MVP award, another lesser-known Cardinal was also in the middle of a .300 season. His name is Pete Kozma. Kozma would hit .333 in 2012, albeit in extremely limited opportunities. Though the young shortstop never made it as a regular, his legendary performance in game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the Nationals will always have a place in Cardinal lore. Kozma smoked a go-ahead, two-run single down the right field line to claim the Cardinals' first lead of the day, capping an incredible comeback and toppling the seemingly-invincible Nationals.