5 prominent (and 5 obscure) Cardinals who have hit .300
Need any help with the Immaculate Grid game? Well, you're in luck. Today we'll cover a whole host of Cardinals that have hit .300 in recent years to help you dominate!
2) Matt Holliday
Matt Holliday is another obvious selection here. Though he lacked the same level of consistency as Pujols, Holliday was an excellent hitter in his own right. He hit .300 or better in seven different seasons, reaching the mark for both St. Louis and Colorado. Holliday hung up his spikes following the 2017 season and will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time soon. While induction seems unlikely, it isn't impossible. Holliday will always be remembered by Cardinals fans, and now his sons are primed to begin their own incredible careers. Jackson, his oldest, is already baseball's top prospect at just 19 years of age.
Deep Dive: In Holliday's best season as a Cardinal, 2010, several other Redbirds broke the .300 mark, including a young Jon Jay and a dominant Albert Pujols. Interestingly, backup catcher Steven Hill reached the mark, going 1-3 on the season. His lone hit in 2010 was the first and only home run of his career. Hill didn't appear for the Cardinals at all during the championship season in 2011, though he made another brief appearance in 2012, this time accruing 10 plate appearances.