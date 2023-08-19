5 prominent (and 5 obscure) Cardinals who have hit .300
Need any help with the Immaculate Grid game? Well, you're in luck. Today we'll cover a whole host of Cardinals that have hit .300 in recent years to help you dominate!
1) Albert Pujols
I've mentioned his name plenty of times already, but "The Machine" deserves the recognition. Undoubtedly the greatest Cardinal of the 21st century, Pujols hit .300 every season from 2001-2010. Over that stretch, he hit .331 with 408 homers and captured three MVP awards. He struck out just 646 times and drew 914 walks, posting an on-base percentage of .426.
During his first stint with St. Louis, he played 11 total seasons and finished outside the top five in MVP voting just one time, when he finished ninth in 2007. The Machine received his nickname due to his incredible level of consistency.
Deep Dive: In 2008, which many consider Pujols' best season, a 31-year-old middle infielder named Aaron Miles also broke the .300 mark. Miles hit .317 in what can easily be considered the best offensive season of his brief career. Several years earlier, Miles also broke .300 with the Chicago White Sox, though the sample size was much smaller.