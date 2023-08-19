5 prominent (and 5 obscure) Cardinals who have hit .300
Need any help with the Immaculate Grid game? Well, you're in luck. Today we'll cover a whole host of Cardinals that have hit .300 in recent years to help you dominate!
Immaculate Grid has taken off over the past few months, attracting millions of players and expanding to include multiple sports. Nothing is more satisfying than going nine for nine and getting the best possible rarity score while doing so! We want to prepare our readers to dominate the Immaculate Grid every day, so be on the lookout for stories that provide grid tips, like this one.
Today, we're going to discuss 10 Cardinals who have hit at least .300 in a season with the team. The interesting part about this category is that Immaculate Grid does not require these players to hit .300 in a "qualified season." This means a player can record one hit in one at-bat, not play the rest of the season, and fill that space in the grid. And, as we'll see later, that has happened.
This list will contain both obvious picks, such as Albert Pujols, and what I call "deep dives." While the obvious picks here may net you rarity scores of roughly 10-20%, the "deep dives" could net scores below 1%. The score refers to the percentage of players who selected that player. Thus, Albert Pujols, an internationally known player who is seen as a lock for Cooperstown is exponentially more likely to be selected than a random reliever who went one for one in 2019. While both are correct, Pujols is likely to run your total rarity score (the score of all nine picks added together) up to a much higher number.
For the purpose of this list, we'll stick to recent history, meaning we will only discuss players who have achieved this feat since 2000. Future articles may cover other eras of Cardinal baseball, giving you even more ammunition to attack the Immaculate Grid!