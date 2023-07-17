5 potential trade destinations for St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson could be on the trade block this deadline to help the team acquire starting pitching, and these five teams would be great trade partners
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are in a similar position as the Royals; both teams expected to see growth from their promoted prospects this season. While the Tigers have an outside chance at winning the abysmal AL Central, it is still unlikely. Therefore, they should look to offload some players who can bring strong returns.
Riley Greene was one of the best prospects in baseball just two years ago. He seems to have figured it out this year, as he is leading the Tigers in all major offensive categories. Matt Vierling, one of the players they received in exchange for their All-Star closer, Gregory Soto, is having a strong season for the Tigers in the corner outfield. Furthermore, Vierling's defensive numbers are below average. One spot they could upgrade in would be Akil Baddoo's spot. His defense is supreme, but his offense could use some help.
Given a lack of offense in one corner and a lack of defense in another, Carlson could be a nice rotation piece for the Detroit Tigers outfield. Luckily, the Tigers have a fair amount of pitching they can trade from.
Prediction: Dylan Carlson to the Tigers, Tarik Skubal to the Cardinals