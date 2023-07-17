5 potential trade destinations for St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson could be on the trade block this deadline to help the team acquire starting pitching, and these five teams would be great trade partners
Minnesota Twins
The Twins have a very strong starting rotation. Their offense, however, has been poor. As a team, they have a WRC+ of 99, just below league average. The need for an offensive boost to a team that averages just 4.18 runs per game is evident.
Byron Buxton is entrenched as the designated hitter due to his injury history, Michael A. Taylor plays strong center field defense but has a .216/.263/.401 slash line and Max Kepler isn't much better in right field. Carlson is an immediate offensive upgrade over those two players currently seeing consistent innings in the outfield.
Dylan would be a young, controllable, effective player for a Twins team that is desperate for an influx of offensive firepower. He provides an above-average bat that can replace Michael A. Taylor in the outfield while still being a strong defender. The Twins may be the best trade partner for the Cardinals currently.
Prediction: Dylan Carlson to the Twins, Joe Ryan OR Jordan Balazovic to the Cardinals