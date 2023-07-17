5 potential trade destinations for St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson could be on the trade block this deadline to help the team acquire starting pitching, and these five teams would be great trade partners
New York Yankees
The Yankees' desire for a strong outfielder has become clear ever since Aaron Judge's injury. While Harrison Bader appears to have center field under control, for now, left field is a glaring hole and there is no word on Judge's return just yet. Once everyone is healthy, Carlson can serve as a serviceable fourth outfielder.
Currently, the Yankees are rolling out Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the outfield. One of those players is a true center fielder, one should probably be a permanent DH at this point, and the other is a super utility player who is more comfortable in the infield. They are in need of another true outfielder, even when Judge returns.
Dylan Carlson can fill that hole for them very well. He has ample team control, he is serviceable defensively at every position in the outfield, and his slightly above-average bat with promise is an upgrade for them.
Prediction: Dylan Carlson to the Yankees, Will Warren to the Cardinals