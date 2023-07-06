Fansided
5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery

St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and these five teams would be great fits

By Curt Bishop

New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals / Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages
Texas Rangers

The Rangers have some solid starting pitching, but that doesn't mean they won't look to add more. With Jacob deGrom out for the season, the team does have a hole in its rotation. Montgomery could be the perfect guy to fill that role.

No, he wouldn't be the ace-caliber pitcher to replace deGrom, but the Rangers already have that in both Jon Gray and Nathan Eovaldi. Montgomery was solid for the Cardinals down the stretch last season and could provide similar results for the Rangers if they choose to take a chance on him.

