5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery
St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and these five teams would be great fits
By Curt Bishop
Los Angeles Angels
Amsinger also noted that the Angels could be a possibility for Jack Flaherty, who is also on an expiring contract. But I don't see any reason why Montgomery couldn't be a fit there.
For the first time since 2015, the Angels actually have a chance to reach the postseason. Their biggest Achilles heel has been their pitching. Beyond Shohei Ohtani, the Halos don't have much starting pitching, but Montgomery could help with that. The Halos would be getting another experienced veteran lefty starter to go along with Tyler Anderson. Facing a top three of Ohtani, Anderson, and Montgomery in the postseason would be a tall task.