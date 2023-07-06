5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery
St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and these five teams would be great fits
By Curt Bishop
San Francisco Giants
Last week, MLB Network host and St. Louis native Greg Amsinger spoke on 101 ESPN and suggested that the Giants could be a potential landing spot for Montgomery.
Granted, the Giants' pitching staff is not in a bad spot. They have Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, and Anthony DeSclafani in the top three spots. But Montgomery's tendency to record outs via ground balls could play well at Oracle Park down the stretch. A move such as this would also put the Giants in a position to challenge the Dodgers and Diamondbacks for the top spot in the NL West.