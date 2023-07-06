5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery
St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and these five teams would be great fits
By Curt Bishop
2 of 6
New York Yankees
Perhaps a trip back to New York is in the cards. I'm not suggesting that the Cardinals try to undo the Harrison Bader trade, but the Yankees are a team that is in need of some starting pitching. Though Carlos Rodon is on his way back and will start Friday against the Cubs, New York is still without Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.
Montgomery would be returning to a familiar and comfortable environment. Yankees fans were certainly sad to see him go last August, but this time, he could be a stopgap for the Bronx Bombers and help them make a push toward October.