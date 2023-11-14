5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals Dylan Carlson
Does the former top prospect of the Cardinals need a change of scenery for the 2024 season?
5. Miami Marlins
It feels like every time you discuss the Marlins in trade rumors, it seems like they always need a bat, and they use their surplus of pitching to get the bat that they want, and that might be the case again this off-season.
2023 was one of the more successful seasons in their franchise, they fought through a rough patch in the second half and then some real adversity in the last week of the season to sneak their way into the postseason for just the 4th time in their history. Their postseason run was short-lived but it was still a great season for them, led by first-year manager, and former Cardinals player/coach Skip Schumaker.
What would make Carlson a potential fit with Miami is if the Marlins and their new president Peter Bendix, think that center field is the best spot for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm is one of the more electric and savvy players in the game and somebody you'd expect Miami to build around, but unfortunately for him he has not stayed healthy, he has missed 167 games in the last two seasons. But the talent is clearly there, as in just 97 games in 2023 he was one home run shy of a 20-20 season.
Chisholm spent most of his time at 2nd base his first three years in the league, but after the Marlins acquired the now 2X batting champion Luis Arraez last off-season, Chisholm was moved into the outfield and defensively he struggled, understandably since he never played the outfield until last season. He had a -9 defensive runs saved in center field after having a +7 DRS at second base in '21 and '22.
Center field may not be the best place for Chisholm long term, if the Marlins agree to that assessment, they might look for somebody that is more defensively reliable in the outfield where you could see Carlson fitting in with Miami.