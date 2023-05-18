5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
Matthew Liberatore
After Tuesday's game, Matthew Liberatore was called up to St. Louis from AAA Memphis. The Cardinals wanted to push back a start from Adam Wainwright on Wednesday, allowing the lefty to make his season debut for the Cardinals.
Liberatore looked sharp in the start as he worked with catcher Willson Contreras to use a mix of his fastball and a filthy curveball he used to throw hitters off balance.
Liberatore pitched five innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He struck out six batters and induced 12 swings and misses.
It will be exciting to watch Liberatore progress this season.