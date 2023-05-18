5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
Paul DeJong
DeJong has been impressive since returning from the injured list to start the season. The start of his season was highly anticipated as fans were told about the hard work he put in over the offseason to improve his swing.
DeJong's swing is more simplified as he's removed his leg kick and replaced it with a concentration on generating power from his hands and the pitch's velocity.
DeJong hit his fifth home run of the season Wednesday. The fly to center field in Freese's Landing traveled 419 feet at 106.4 mph.
It's great to see him returning to the form he had in 2019. It will be exciting to see what he does this season.