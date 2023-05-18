5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
Nolan Gorman
Nolan Gorman knocked his tenth home run of the season during the eighth inning of Monday evening's game. Gorman just added to the remarkable season he has been having, as he seems to be accomplishing what fans have been anticipating, finally performing what fans have been expecting from him. Greatness.
Gorman's homer Monday traveled 375 feet at 101 mph. He did score Nootbaar and Knizner on the drive.
Gorman has also shown off some impressive skills at second base. Check out Gorman's above play from Wednesday, which kept the Brewers scoreless.