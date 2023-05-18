5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
Nolan Arenado
Arenado appears to have finally shaken free from the rust holding him back to start the season.
Arenado completed a streak of five straight games with a home run and scored 1,000 career RBI. He's had quite the week.
Arenado started things on Monday with a three-run homer to left field, scoring Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman. The home traveled 369 feet at 101.3 mph.
Arenado used the home run again on Tuesday to tie things up early. Arenado hit a homer on a fly to left field, traveling 394 feet at 103.8 mph.
Arenado couldn't continue the home run streak on Wednesday. He did, however, single on a grounder to third base, scoring Paul Goldschmidt. This was the 1,000 RBI of his career.