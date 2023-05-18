5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
Jack Flaherty
Monday night, Jack was back. Flaherty was precisely what the Cardinals have wanted him to be for the past couple of seasons while he's recovered from injury. He gives all the credit to his catcher, Willson Contreras. But the two came together to form quite the team. Flaherty had confidence in himself to execute his pitchers and had faith in Contreras to help him behind the plate. It's precisely what the team needed.
Flaherty is now 3-4 on the season. He pitched seven innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out ten batters. He induced 17 swings and misses. It was an excellent outing for the young man, who desperately needed a solid showing to prove he's on the comeback trail.
Flaherty got a sweet surprise after his performance. His mother greeted him at the dugout to congratulate her son on a job well done.