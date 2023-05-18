5 pleasant surprises from Cardinals series win over Brewers
The Cardinals kicked off their homestand with a key series victory over the Brewers.
The resurgent Cardinals started the Brewers series with an 18-1 victory. The Cardinals lost on Tuesday 3-2 and won Wednesday 3-0.
After such a disappointing start to the season, the Cardinals' 18-1 win against the Brewers was terrific. Jack Flaherty's pitching was outstanding, and the line-up showed out.
Nolan Arenado started things in the first inning with a home run to score Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman. In the second, Paul Goldschmidt doubled to center field, scoring Tommy Edman. In the sixth, Goldschmidt singled to second base, scoring Paul DeJong. Nolan Gorman then doubled to right field, scoring Edman. Arenado then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Goldschmidt.
In the eighth inning, Edman homered to right field. The homer traveled 402 feet at 105.4 mph. Gorman hit a homer on a fly to right field, scoring Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner. Alec Burleson singled to right field, scoring Brendan Donovan. Tommy Edman singled to score Paul DeJong.
With third baseman Mark Brosseau on to pitch the eighth inning for the Brewers, Andrew Knizner came to the plate with the bases loaded. Knizner launched a grand slam home run to cap off a fantastic game. The blast traveled 401 feet to left field at 110 mph. Burleson, Edman, and Nootbaar scored on the home run.
Jordan Montgomery had a rocky outing on Tuesday. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits, one walk, and three runs, including home runs to Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson. He did strike out seven batters. Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante, and Drew VerHagen each pitched in relief.
The Cardinals had a good outing against Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. The details of the win will be discussed further on the following slides.
The Cardinals kick off a four-game set against the Dodgers on Thursday. With the team playing much better, the Cards will look to avenge a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers a couple of weeks ago.