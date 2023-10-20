5 players who need to have bounce back seasons for the Cardinals in 2024
Which members of the St. Louis Cardinals need big improvements in 2024?
Andre Pallante must have a bounce-back season for the Cardinals in 2024
Did Andre Pallante have a sophomore season slump? After being one of Marmol's favorite pitchers to use in 2022, Pallante looked frustrated and exposed in 2023.
Pallante pitched in 62 games this season, generating a record of 4-1 with a 4.76 ERA. Over 68 innings, he gave up 36 earned runs, 30 walks, six home runs, threw three HBP, one balk, and six wild pitches. He did have 43 strikeouts. He induced a chase rate of 21.9 percent and 58.9 percent first-pitch strikes, down from 60.2 percent first-pitch strikes in 2022.
He used a mix of a four-seam fastball, a curveball, and a slider, and he used his sinker as his putaway pitch. Pallante should develop his curveball this offseason, as the pitch is currently averaging 76.9 mph with 91 percent active spin and a vertical drop of 66.9 inches.
Pallante induced ground balls 77 percent of the time in 2023. Marmol wanted the pitching staff to throw more swing-and-miss stuff. Maybe this isn't something Pallante can do. If he has success using his ground ball stuff, Marmol and the pitching coach shouldn't try to change him.
Giovanny Gallegos must have a bounce-back season for the Cardinals in 2024
Gallegos is another one of Marmol's favorite pitchers to use. Often unable to go more than an inning, Marmol tries to press the limit with Gallegos when he's doing well on the mound. The effort, however, bit Gallegos and Marmol several times this season.
In 56 games, Gallegos was 2-4 with an ERA of 4.42 and 10 saves. He gave up 11 home runs, 27 earned runs, 12 walks, one balk, and three wild pitches. He did have 59 strikeouts.
Gallegos was never able to effectively go over an inning of work. Due to other injuries in the starting rotation and the lack of innings they gave, Gallegos was merely a victim of a pitching staff that was not built to last an entire season.
Gallegos will want to have a better 2024. This will be his final guaranteed season on his current contract. He does have a team option for 2025. Gallegos will play to either continue his career with the Cardinals or impress other suitors. Hopefully, he can power through and have a tremendous 2024 season.