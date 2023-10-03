5 players the St. Louis Cardinals did dirty during the 2023 season
The Cardinals' season is over, but that doesn't take them off the hook for the way they treated these five players.
By Curt Bishop
Tyler O'Neill
Tyler O'Neill had yet another injury-plagued season and was on the IL twice. How could the Cardinals do him dirty in a season where he didn't produce, you ask?
Well, we've discussed this ad nauseam, but it didn't take long to see that something was truly off about the 2023 Cardinals. After he was thrown out at the plate on April 4 in a game against the Braves, Oli Marmol publicly criticized him for a supposed lack of effort.
While O'Neill certainly should have been running harder on that play, it wasn't right for Marmol to call him out publicly, when a private conversation would have resolved the matter without all the drama.