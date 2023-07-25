5 players the Cardinals should have traded before their trade value dipped
You've to know when to hold them, when to fold them and went to your young assets when you're a Major League team. The Cardinals have held their cards on these youngsters.
By Josh Jacobs
Giovanny Gallegos
Entering the 2023 season, Giovanny Gallegos had been one of the best relievers in all of baseball since coming over to St. Louis. He was well worth the extension he got from the Cardinals, but the better move may have been to capitalize on his value.
If there was an argument to trade Helsley after last season, then there was an even stronger argument to "sell high" on Gallegos. Relievers just rarely have consistent quality seasons over the kind of stretch that Gallegos has.
He should still have decent value, as again, he's on a very affordable contract and has still been fine this year. Chances are he bounces back at some point. But with almost all relievers, when the bottom falls out, it does quickly. That's going to be a major concern with Gallegos.