5 players the Cardinals should have traded before their trade value dipped
You've to know when to hold them, when to fold them and went to your young assets when you're a Major League team. The Cardinals have held their cards on these youngsters.
By Josh Jacobs
Juan Yepez
I like Juan Yepez. He's proven everything he can as a hitter in Triple-A and deserves an opportunity to make an impact every day in a big-league lineup. I just don't see the Cardinals giving him that opportunity.
This offseason, I was very skeptical that the Cardinals were actually going to carve out a role for Yepez. It felt like so many people had him penciled in for a consistent role as a DH, but with Jordan Walker ready to debut, I had no idea how he was going to get that playing time with how the Cardinals have positioned him on the depth chart.
The Cardinals should have seen that coming and dealt Yepez to a team in need of a bat this offseason. He had the endorsement of Albert Pujols, he had a huge moment in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, and his value was there. Now every team knows the Cardinals don't have a place for him, so he'll likely outperform whatever their return is. And honestly, good for Yepez. He deserves to be on a team that is going to let him blossom.