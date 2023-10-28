5 players the Cardinals need to avoid at all costs in free agency
The Cardinals plan to spend in free agency. Who should the Cardinals avoid at all costs?
Julio Urias is a player the Cardinals must avoid at all costs during free agency
It's sad that such a talented pitcher probably won't see another game in Major League Baseball.
Urias was placed on paid administrative leave from MLB after a September 3 arrest involving an altercation in Los Angeles. While a punishment hasn't been handed down, Urias is a two-time offender of the league's joint domestic violence policy. Urias's punishment from MLB could include suspension for multiple seasons or from playing in the United States ever again.
Prior to September, Urias was an intriguing option. In 21 games for the Dodgers, Urias was 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA over 117.1 innings. He struck out 117 batters in 2023, as well.
While the Cardinals need a power arm, they don't need someone in legal trouble.
Mike Lorenzen is a player the Cardinals must avoid at all costs during free agency
Lorenzen had an excellent start to his time with the Phillies after the trade deadline. In his first start against the Marlins on August 3, Lorenzen gave up six hits over eight innings. He struck out five batters. And then, on Aug. 9, Lorenzen threw a complete game no-hitter against the Nationals.
That's quite the good impression!
After the no-hitter, the Phillies seemed to hold back on their use of Lorenzen. He was moved to a longer relief role in the final weeks of the season and into the playoffs. The change from Detroit to Philadelphia obviously helped Lorenzen. tremendously. But, he doesn't seem like the long-term, innings-eating, strike-thrower that the Cardinals need.
Suppose they were to take a gamble at him for long relief. It could be great. But, the Cardinals doing this would go against what the team has been promising since the trade deadline. That is to get top-tier starting pitching. Lorenzen doesn't seem to be a long-term solution in that boat.
Cardinals fans are already on edge about the team and the promises made for this offseason. A move for Lorenzen would tip those fans off the edge. That's not something the Cardinals need as they look to improve dramatically over 2023.