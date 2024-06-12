5 outfielders the Cardinals can trade for at the deadline
Jose Siri
Dealing with the Tampa Bay Rays is like entering uncharted territory; the organization is wily, intelligent, and careful with certain players. They can pinpoint a prospect on another team and turn that player into a star.
Dealing for outfielder Jose Siri would require ample research by the Cardinals. He is primarily a center fielder, but he provides a much different look than Tommy Edman and Michael Siani. Last year, he was able to slug close to .500, and he hit 25 home runs while playing plus defense according to Outs Above Average (10) and average defense according to Defensive Runs Saved (0).
The Rays could become sellers quickly as the American League begins to separate. Prior to games on June 10th, the Rays sat in last place in the AL East with a 31-34 record, and they were 3 games back of a Wild Card spot with several talented teams ahead of them.
Siri is having a down year this year with a .194/.278/.355 slash line to go along with 6 home runs, 7 stolen bases, and an OPS+ of 83. He is striking out at a 35.8% clip, a figure that is par for the course for him. A trade for Jose Siri would require the team to be accepting of his swing-and-miss tendencies but banking on him finding his power stroke again.
Other players who are already in arbitration like Randy Arozarena may be more appealing from the Rays, but they could very well be finished messing around with Siri's strikeout tendencies. The Cardinals could buy low for their 4th outfielder who bats right-handed.