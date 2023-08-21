5 opposing players who ruffled the feathers of Cardinals fans
It's hard to get St. Louis Cardinals fans to dislike you as an opposing player, but these five players elicited boos, jeers and catcalls from Cardinals supporters.
Ryan Braun
The face of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2007 to 2015 or so, Ryan Braun became embroiled in a scandal when the results of a 2011 urine test revealed that he had elevated levels of testosterone caused by a performance-enhancing drug. Braun, who is Jewish, fought back on the allegations, saying the person who handled the sample, Dino Laurenzi Jr., was anti-Semitic and a Chicago Cubs fan.
Braun became a widely disliked player after the PED accusations and his remarks about Laurenzi, and he was regularly booed at visiting stadiums, including Busch. Braun eventually came forward during the Biogenesis scandal in 2013 and admitted to his PED use, but the damage was irreversible. Previously thought of as on his way to Cooperstown, Braun became a pariah of the sport.