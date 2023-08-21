5 opposing players who ruffled the feathers of Cardinals fans
It's hard to get St. Louis Cardinals fans to dislike you as an opposing player, but these five players elicited boos, jeers and catcalls from Cardinals supporters.
St. Louis Cardinals fans are determined to make new arrivals in St. Louis as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a fresh-faced rookie leaving his minor league nest for the big stage of Busch Stadium or a veteran who arrived in the Gateway City via free agency or trade, fans always go out of their way to acknowledge and appreciate the newest member of Cardinal Nation.
The debut of top prospect Masyn Winn on Aug. 18 was a long-awaited event for Cardinals fans, who have been suffering through the team's worst season in decades. Winn was greeted with thunderous applause in his first plate appearance, where he struck out chasing a pitch far below the zone.
Winn, undeterred by his ugly whiff, beat out a chopper down the third-base line in his second time up for his first hit. Undoubtedly awaiting his souvenir, Winn instead saw New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hurl the ball into the stands. Although Winn eventually received the ball from the fan who caught it and Alonso expressed remorse after the game for his mistake, the incident didn’t help Alonso's reputation as a villain among baseball fans.
Alonso got off relatively easy, as Cardinals fans are often slow to turn on an opposing player. But there have been a few opponents who have managed to get under the skin of Cardinals fans and evoke the rarest of reactions from the St. Louis faithful: the boo.