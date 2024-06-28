5 of the past decade's most lovable Cardinals personalities
Lars Nootbaar
It's dangerously easy to fall head over heels for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. His surname alone is marketing gold, not to mention frequently heard in the Busch Stadium seats. His wagging tongue on outfield plays evokes memories of Ronnie Belliard, and in the dugout, he is always fired up in support of his teammates and has produced "Noot News" broadcasts with them.
In fact, Nootbaar's personality is so infectious that it managed to spread overseas. Nootbaar played for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic and seemed to be equally as beloved within Team Japan's clubhouse as he is with the Cardinals, as he led the team in some festivities before one of the games.
Nootbaar even took a piece of the Cardinals with him to the World Baseball Classic, electrifying the Japanese crowd with the Cardinals' "pepper grinder" celebration. The baseball scene in Japan became smitten with Nootbaar during the festivities, as the celebration went viral and Nootbaar became a household name in the baseball world.
The Cardinals need Nootbaar to stay healthy, which he's had trouble doing in recent seasons. His presence on the field should help the Cardinals get in the win column, and his enthusiasm will certainly pump up the fans, who are pining for the opportunity to shout "NOOOOOT!" once again.