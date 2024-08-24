5 local billionaires who could purchase the Cardinals if the team were for sale
David Steward & Jim Kavanaugh
David Steward is the co-founder of World Wide Technology, a group in St. Louis that provides digital strategy, technology, and supply chain solutions to large organizations both public and private. WWT is one of the largest employers in the St. Louis area, and its footprint is ever-growing in the city and its surrounding areas.
Steward founded the group with Jim Kavanaugh, and he's currently the company's chairman. According to Yahoo! Finance, Steward's net worth of $7.6 billion far exceeds the franchise's value of $2.55 billion. While net worth isn't liquid cash, Steward has the means to purchase the historic franchise. Kavanaugh, a part-owner in St. Louis City SC, could pair with Steward as an ownership group.
According to Worldwide Technology's website, Steward is "an entrepreneur, civic leader, philanthropist and industry trailblazer renowned globally for his faith-based approach to business and inclusive, values-driven leadership." Dave's philanthropic approach would bode well for a fanbase that is desperate for its owner to display concern and care recently.
Should Steward, 73, purchase the Cardinals, he would be the lone Black majority owner in all of Major League Baseball. Dave Stewart, a similar name but different man, is leading a push for an MLB team in Nashville. David Steward and David Stewart would be the only two majority-black owners in baseball if the former makes a push to purchase the Cardinals and if the latter's desire to bring a team to Nashville comes to fruition.
Dave and his wife, Thelma, live in the St. Louis area, so he will remain a local owner. A local billionaire who is philanthropic with his money? Sounds like a good fit to own a baseball team!