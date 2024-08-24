5 local billionaires who could purchase the Cardinals if the team were for sale
Jack Dorsey & Jim McKelvey
Yes. That Jack Dorsey. The former owner and co-founder of Twitter. Dorsey, 47, was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. The former CEO of Twitter went to Bishop DuBourg High School, and he went to the University of Missouri-Rolla for two years before transferring to New York University in the late 1990s.
Dorsey was in the news in 2021 and 2022 during the sale of the company that he created. As the founder of the company in 2006, Dorsey was the face of Twitter. He was its CEO from October 2015 until the company's sale in November 2021.
In addition to his social media ventures, Dorsey also co-founded Block Inc. Block Inc., a financial technology conglomerate, was once known as Square Inc. Who was Dorsey's co-founder in this excursion? Another St. Louis native by the name of Jim McKelvey. McKelvey, 58, went to Ladue High School and Washington University for his education.
He also founded a company called Invisibly in 2016; this company helps individuals take control of their data. McKelvey also served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis from 2022 until April of 2024. His financial acumen is polished given his long history of capital ventures.
While Jack Dorsey could purchase the Cardinals on his own with his $4.9 billion net worth, McKelvey would have to be a partner in this venture, as his $1.8 billion net worth falls below the franchise's valuation. Dorsey lives in California, but his local roots could entice him to purchase the franchise should it go up for sale. McKelvey still lives in St. Louis, and he's quite active in building up the city. Both Dorsey and McKelvey are young entrepreneurs, so their ownership would be an energy injection into the city.