5 good things from Cardinals win over Tigers
2. Thank you, Brendan Donovan
Nolan Arenado kicked started the Cardinals' comeback in the sixth inning. He reached base thanks to a fielding error by Javier Baez, which allowed Goldschmidt to score from third. Willson Contreras struck out, giving the Cardinals one out in the inning.
Brendan Donovan then launched a fly ball home run to right field, scoring Arenado and Nolan Gorman to bring the score up to 7-6, restoring the Cardinals lead—Donovan's homer traveled 407 feet at 103.9 mph. Andrew Knizner then hit a double on a fly to right, scoring Dylan Carlson.
Lars Nootbaar then singled on a grounder to right field, scoring Tommy Edman and Knizner to bring the score to 10-6.
1. The Cardinals did not give up
After getting the score to 10-6, the Cardinals pitchers were able to hold down the lead for the team. This is something the relief staff hasn't been great at this season. This was incredibly refreshing to see from the Cardinals pitchers.
After an eight-game losing streak in which the team almost appeared to create new and crazy ways to win their games.
The resounding win on Sunday afternoon was remarkable to see from the Cardinals. Hopefully, the win leads to more wins for the team. The Cardinals losing streak has been painful to watch. Their win over the Tigers Sunday feels like a break to a terrible line of losses. With the Cubs and Red Sox up next on the schedule, these are games the Cardinals will want to win to get that losing streak far off in the rearview mirror.