5 good things from Cardinals win over Tigers
4. Paul Goldschmidt has three home runs
Goldschmidt had a much-needed, amazing afternoon for the Cardinals.
In the first inning, Goldschmidt knocked a home run to center field that traveled 433 feet at 107.9 mph. In the third inning, he hit another homer to center field, this time, it traveled 407 feet at 103.6 mph.
Goldschmidt capped off a great comeback from the Cardinals with a home to Big Mac Land in the eighth inning, scoring Andrew Knizner. The homer traveled 417 feet at 104.1 mph. Goldschmidt has seven home runs for the season and 20 RBI. It's great to see him heating up for the Cardinals. Better late than never!
3. Steven Matz has good start
Matz was able to make it through 5.1 innings of work on Sunday. He gave up five hits and one home run to Spencer Torkelson. However, things took a wrong turn when James Naile replaced Matz in the sixth inning.
Naile gave up a single to Miguel Cabrera, allowing Torkelson to score. Jojo Romero came into the game to relieve Naile. Romero, however, didn't provide much relief before he was removed. Romero gave up a grand slam to Jake Rogers, allowing Eric Haase, Cabrera, and Zack McKinstry to score. The home run allowed the Tigers to go up 6-3.
This has been a bad thing for the Cardinals as they have struggled mightly this month.