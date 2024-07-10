5 free agents-to-be the Cardinals should consider trading for at the trade deadline
Jose Quintana
While he's not an ace, Quintana has proven to the Cardinals that he's a veteran leader who can take the ball and eat up innings when needed. Quintana helped the Cardinals after the trade deadline in 2022. While he was a fan favorite and loved by teammates, he didn't return to the Cardinals, opting for a deal with the New York Mets.
In 17 starts, Quintana is 3-5 with a 4.22 ERA for the Mets. He has 66 strikeouts over 89.2 innings. He has a mix of pitches, including a sinker, a four-seam fastball, a curveball, a changeup, and a slurve. He has a 29.5-percent swing-and-miss rate with a slurve pitch of 77.8 mph.
While Lance Lynn's role with the starting rotation could change at the deadline, Quintana could also be a good option for helping with long relief or piggybacking with another pitcher, such as Lynn.
Yusei Kikuchi
Kikuchi has started 18 games for the Toronto Blue Jays, garnering a dismal record of 4-8. In 94 innings pitched, he has 98 strikeouts with a 4.12 ERA. Kikuchi's pitch mix incorporates a four-seam fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. His changeup has a 33.8-percent swing-and-miss rate, which averages 87.1 mph.
The Blue Jays started their season with high hopes for success but have fallen into last place in the NL East with a 41-49 record.
Kikuchi, 33, is a left-handed arm who could provide some innings down the stretch for the Cardinals.
Andrew Heaney
Heaney is another Rangers pitcher who could be available at the trade deadline. Another left-handed arm, Heaney's 3-9 over 17 games started for the Rangers. He has 92 strikeouts over 90 innings. Heaney throws a four-seam fastball, a slider, a changeup, a curveball, and a cutter. The slider has a 38-percent swing-and-miss rate, averaging 81.9 mph.
The Cardinals need a left-handed pitcher with some good swing-and-miss stuff to get the team through the long summer days as they strive to be ready for an October run at the playoffs. Heaney would be a good veteran addition to the Cardinals.