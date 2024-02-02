5 free agent pitchers the Cardinals should be contacting
There are still plenty of free agents who have yet to sign, and the Cardinals should be on the phone with at least these five arms.
Jordan Montgomery is still available to the Cardinals in free agency
Sure, the Cardinals traded Montgomery to the Texas Rangers, and he became an integral part of their World Series Championship. That's why he needs to come back! No, but he was one of the more successful pitchers for the Cardinals during his time with the team, which amounted to an entire season.
Montgomery had an overall record of 12-12 with a 3.31 ERA in 32 games with the Cardinals. He is familiar with the Cardinal Way and would have to be excited to return to a club where he had some success with a more experienced pitching staff he can work alongside. Plus, Yadier Molina is going to be around more. Molina will work with Willson Contreras and get these two working correctly together.
Montgomery has indicated he would like to come back to St. Louis. He was a fan favorite. Monty and Mo can make a deal that benefits both sides.
Phil Maton is available to the Cardinals in free agency
There was some reported interest between Maton and the Cardinals earlier in the offseason. Hopefully, this is a deal the two sides can come to, as the team could benefit from him joining the bullpen.
Maton appeared in 68 games last season for the Houston Astros, going 4-3 and finishing seven games with one save. He had a 3.00 ERA over 66 innings, striking out 74 batters. He had an impressive 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That would be a welcome statistic for the higher-leverage arms in the Cardinals bullpen.
The bullpen needs just as much help as the rotation. The pen was taxed last season, so an arm like Maton would be welcome.