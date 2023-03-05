5 early Spring Training standouts for the St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Gorman, 2B
The big question circling Nolan Gorman coming into 2023 was whether he could improve defensively at second base, and so far, he has seemed up to the task, making a few snazzy plays at the keystone this spring. At the plate, Gorman was one of my breakout candidates entering this year given the outrageously high percentage of balls he hit on the “sweet spot” of the bat last season.
Gorman has a noticeably more toned physique this season, with more even weight distribution, and it could be contributing to his early success. He is hitting .333 with a home run thus far, and his surprising defensive performance means that he might be able to handle playing second base nearly every day.
I don’t like the idea of penciling such a young player into the designated hitter spot on a regular basis, and if Gorman can remain steady in the field, he should be able to be a more well-rounded player than many fans expected.