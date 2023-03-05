5 early Spring Training standouts for the St. Louis Cardinals
Moises Gomez, OF
Moises Gomez has been a sort of Jordan Walker-light this spring. Although he has no home runs, Gomez is hitting .385, with five hits in 13 at-bats. Gomez hit 39 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022, and although the Cardinals’ outfield is crowded, especially with Walker expected to force his way into the mix soon, Gomez has a chance to make it on the roster at some point this season.
Gomez should continue to see plenty of opportunities this spring with outfielders Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill in the World Baseball Classic, and if the Cardinals can clean up his plate discipline, Gomez could be a special player.